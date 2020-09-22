Motor vehicle collision along Trafalgar Road, St Andrew

The police are advising the public that a section of Trafalgar Road in St Andrew has been cordoned due to a motor vehicle collision which resulted in a fire to a utility post.

The area cordoned is at the Trafalgar Road, Hope Road and Holborn Road intersections.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes.

