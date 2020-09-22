Portland rocked by spate of break-ins

The police in Portland have expressed concern over a series of break-ins that have taken place at various business establishments throughout the parish.

Commanding officer for the Portland police division, Superintendent Duane Wellington, stated that while the lawmen are doing all they can, they are in need of better equipment to clamp down on the illegal activities of criminals.

“We are seeing an increase in break-ins throughout the division. More so in Port Antonio. We have had eight break-ins now. The last one was at the Long Bay service station. What has been unearthed so far is that some of these business places are without cameras and those with cameras are not of a high standard. So we continue to implore business operators to invest in CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) cameras," he told The Gleaner.

According to reports, just this week, a Cash Pot shop was broken into by thugs who allegedly removed circuit boards and motherboards from gaming machines. Additionally a supermarket was also broken into and a safe containing a substantial amount of cash was removed.

However, one business operator is blaming the hours of the curfew for the rampant robberies.

According to Fitzroy Henry, with a curfew in place and with no adequate patrolling being done by officers, criminals are able to rob establishments at will.

“It cannot be that after 8 or 9 p.m, the police either retire to the station or they simply just head home. We have never experienced these kinds of break-ins before, where burglar bars are being cut and metal doors are cut off using blow torches. The thieves now have adequate time to cut through anything and everything, as they no longer have to worry about being seen by anyone," Henry said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

