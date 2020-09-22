St Mary man charged for shooting motorcyclist

Thirty-six-year-old Glendon White, a labourer of Islington, St Mary, was yesterday charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident on Pimento Hill Road in the parish on Sunday, September 6.

Reports from the Islington police are that the complainant was driving his motorcycle along Pimento Hill Road when he was attacked by White, who brandished a handgun and fired a shot in his direction, hitting him in the leg.

The complainant managed to escape and alerted the police.

White was later apprehended.

His court date is being finalised.

