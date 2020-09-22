Tourism Minister welcomes new JHTA president

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has welcomed newly elected president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Clifton Reader.

Reader, who was elected during the associations' 59th annual general meeting, succeeded Omar Robinson, who served in the capacity for the last four years.

“I must extend my heartiest congratulations to the incoming President of the JHTA. You have been given this responsibility during a critical time in our recovery process, as an industry. However, I am confident that with your experience and innovative ideas, that you will have a successful tenure,” said Minister Bartlett.

“The Ministry of Tourism stands ready to assist you and your team at the JHTA in any way that we can. We are all in this together. Strong partnerships and the sharing of ideas is the only way we can move forward, as an industry,” he added.

During the virtual AGM, Minister Bartlett praised the JHTA for the work they have done throughout the years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The JHTA has always been a valuable tourism partner. It has been a rough seven months and I want to commend you for your resilience in the face of such great adversity. I just want to reassure you that we have your back. So let us continue to collaborate for the success of the tourism industry and the betterment of the many persons and entities that greatly rely on it,” expressed Bartlett.

Reader is currently the managing director of Moon Palace Jamaica and has a wealth of experience in the tourism and hospitality sector.

