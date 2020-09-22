Westmoreland wanted man nabbed in St Ann

A man who was wanted by the Westmoreland police for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm, was arrested during an operation in St. Ann on Saturday, September 19.

He is 28-year-old Ainsley Woodburn of Belfant district, Cambridge, St. James.

Reports from the Bethel Town Police are that on September 2, about 11:53 a.m., Woodburn allegedly went to the complainant’s home on Marchmont Road in Westmoreland and opened gunfire at him.

The complainant managed to escape unhurt.

A warrant for the incident was executed on Woodburn on Monday, September 21 and he was charged for the offences.

His court date is being finalised.

