20 pounds of ganja seized in St James

Twenty pounds of ganja has been seized by members of the St James Quick Response team in the parish’s capital earlier today.

The operation, which occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., in areas such as St. James Street, King Street, Barnett Lane and West Green, was geared at the apprehension of wanted persons, seizure of illegal drugs and substances, along with other breaches.

During the operation, four vehicular check points were carried out and 17 tickets issued for breaches under the Road Traffic Act.

An abandoned building was also searched, where two large bags were found containing ganja.

Additionally, one man was arrested after he was held with an offensive weapon.

