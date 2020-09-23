$37 million repair for Flanker to Rock Spring roadway in Trelawny

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that southern Trelawny is receiving a major boost to its road infrastructure with the Flanker to Rock Spring corridor being upgraded.

The project, which costs $37.7 million, is being implemented through the agency's maintenance of secondary roadways programme.

This NWA explains that the programme seeks to improve road conditions in communities across the island.

Community relations officer for the NWA’s western region, Janel Ricketts, says that the project targets just under one kilometre of roadway and involves significant drainage improvement, as well as the reshaping and resurfacing of the roadway using asphaltic concrete.

The project, which is being executed under local contract with S&G Road Resurfacing Materials, is expected to be substantially completed by year-end.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

