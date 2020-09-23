8-month-old drowns in Clarendon

A probe has been launched into the death of an eight-month-old-boy, who is suspected to have drowned at his home in the rural community of Broomwell in Clarendon this morning.

The infant has been identified as Aiden Rattray.

The police information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), has confirmed the incident but could not immediately provide details.

The child's father, Antonio Rattray, told The Gleaner that the infant was inside a room with older siblings while their mother carried out chores in the kitchen.

He said the mother later found the child unresponsive with his head down in a bucket in a bathroom. He was pronounced dead at the Percy Junor Hospital in Spaldings, Manchester.

The Manchester police are investigating.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

19newstar51

