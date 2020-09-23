Breakway along Vauxhall to Arcadia road in St Elizabeth, caution being urged

Motorists who plan to travel along the Vauxhall to Arcadia roadway in St Elizabeth are being urged to exercise extreme caution in the vicinity of Jointwood.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says it was discovered earlier today that gabion baskets which holds the road embankment have failed.

The roadway has been undermined as a result.

Shaw says the affected section has been cordoned off and so motorists are only able to travel in a single lane along the area.

A more extensive investigation of the breakaway is to be carried out and estimates for emergency repairs submitted.

Until approval is given for remedial works to be undertaken, motorists are to utilise a single lane when travelling in either direction.

The Vauxhall to Arcadia control section is most commonly used to travel between Magotty and Elderslie in St Elizabeth and is also a shorter route used to access St James.

