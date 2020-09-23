Clarendon charity gives back-to-school supplies to needy students

The Free Town Church of God of Prophecy Outreach Foundation in Clarendon on Friday distributed tablets, two laptops and back-to-school supplies to struggling students from the community and nearby areas.

Director and pastor for the church, Dr Rev Zebulah Aiken, expressed joy at the overwhelming support given by friends of the foundation, as a drive was carried out to source tablets and laptops.

“The support we got exceeded our expectations, as we are still in COVID times with limited resources. We also handed out three scholarships valued at $20,000 each, courtesy of Rula Brown and Jannice O’Shea from Atlanta. We can’t thank them enough,” she told The Gleaner.

Over 40 students who were carefully selected based on their needs, benefited from backpacks and other school supplies.

Aiken also express gratitude to Free Town stalwarts Tanya Taylor and Melonie Sterling, who, although living abroad, have never forgotten to give back to their community.

“The two have been sending a barrel of school supplies for over five years now, and this year we thought, because of the effect COVID was having on persons income, we would not be receiving one. Imagine how surprised and grateful we were when Taylor said, ‘You guys will be needing it now more than ever’, and she was right,” Aiken said.

LAUDED OUTREACH

Overseer for Clarendon South Church of God of Prophecy churches, Bishop William Hutchinson, in giving greetings, lauded the outreach arm of the church for its service to the community.

“I want to laud you fulsomely on this move. In one of my recent courses titled ‘Church and Community’, it is said that any church that fails to operate an outreach programme, will not be able to survive beyond two decades. This church is poised for growth as it has constantly reached out its hands to people, not to receive, but to give. When we are able to sow in the lives of minors, then we put ourselves in the right place to reap from them later on,” he said.