Court of Appeal President Dennis Morrison tests positive for COVID-19

President of the Court of Appeal Justice Dennis Morrison has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), Gleaner sources have revealed.

Morrison is reportedly in isolation at his home.

There are reports, too, that at least one police personnel close to his security detail is quarantining at home while waiting to be tested.

According to one source, the respected jurist is “in good spirits” and is not displaying signs of the respiratory ailment.

Justice Morrison’s positive COVID test has caused some jitters within judicial circles, despite the fact that the Court of Appeal is conducting most of its hearings online as part of COVID containment measures.

Ten days ago, he participated in a church service at Webster Memorial United in St Andrew to mark the start of the court’s Michaelmas term.

