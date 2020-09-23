Daughter offers US$5K reward for dad’s killers

Frustrated by the slow nature of investigations into her father’s death two years ago and the failure to apprehend the killers, Brittina Brooke has offered a US$5,000 reward for information on his murder.

Devon Brooke was shot and killed on the night of July 10, 2018. His body was found in the driveway of his Smokey Vale home with gunshot wounds.

Brittina has criticised personnel at the Constant Spring Police Station who she said were handling the case.

The United States resident said that her father’s van was found in Smokey Vale. There were no prints in the van, but DNA was reportedly found.

Brittina is also in the dark about her father’s iPhone, which was missing.

Detailing her frustration, Brooke said that she has been stymied at every turn as she seeks information about her father’s killing. She pointed out that despite making several attempts to get information, she has been unable to get satisfactory answers from the police.

When contacted, the police told The Gleaner that the investigation into Brooke’s death was ongoing.