Gym instructor, forklift operator charged with rape

Detectives assigned to St Andrew North and St Mary divisions say they have arrested and charged two men in separate incidents with breaches of the Sexual Offences Act.

They are a 28-year-old forklift operator of Kingston 8, and a 49-year-old gym instructor of Highgate in St Mary.

In the first incident, the St Andrew North police report that about 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 17, the complainant was accompanied by Carby to visit family.

On their return, he stopped on the Whitehall main road and had sexual intercourse with her against her will. He was subsequently arrested and charged with rape.

In the second incident, the St Mary police report that on Tuesday, September 8, the complainant visited the gym instructor with the intent to rent the premises.

While showing her the premises, Nelson took her to a room where he had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The complainant reported the matter and Nelson was subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

19newstar51

