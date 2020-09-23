Hanna may indicate by Sunday if she will run for PNP President

Member of Parliament for St Ann South East, Lisa Hanna, has hinted that she will indicate by Sunday if she will offer herself to be the next president of the People's National Party (PNP).

On that day, the PNP's National Executive Council is slated to make a decision on the process and date for the special delegates conference to elect a new leader, following the resignation of Dr Peter Phillips after the September 3 polls.

Phillips is continuing on in the interim until a new president is selected.

The PNP suffered a massive defeat, losing 49-14 to the Jamaica Labour Party.

Hanna won her seat by just 32 votes.

Hanna today indicated that she is now in the process of consulting with senior party members, critical party groups and affiliates as part of taking a decision on whether to offer herself.

"It is imperative that the party responds by first renewing itself as a united force before it can contribute to helping Jamaica weather the storms ahead,” she said in a statement.

