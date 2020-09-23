Jamaica records one additional COVID-19 death, 126 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded one additional COVID-19 death along with 126 new cases.

The deceased is a 61-year-old St James woman who had multiple comorbidities.

The death tally now stands at 76.

Of the new cases, the patients range between the ages of 2 years and 99 years, with 58 males, 65 females and three are under investigation.

The health ministry explained that one of the new cases was reclassified as a repeat sample.

The country now has a total of 5,395 COVID-19 cases with 3,792 of them active.

Meanwhile, recoveries remain at 1,444 with 119 persons being in hospital. Some 31 are moderately ill and seven critically ill

Eleven persons are quarantined at a government facility and 23,026 are at home.

