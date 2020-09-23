Koffee gets Mastercard brand ambassadorship

Mastercard today announced that it is partnering exclusively with Grammy winning reggae artiste Koffee as its official brand ambassador in Jamaica.

“Koffee is one of Jamaica’s youngest and most gifted musical talents and she remains grounded, humble and finds time to give back to the community. The decision to partner with her was an easy one for us here at Mastercard as her authenticity, creativity and spirit of philanthropy are aligned with our own values,” said Marcus Carmo, head of marketing and communications for the Caribbean Division at Mastercard.

“We are thrilled to have Koffee joining us – as a consumer and our brand ambassador – to experience all the security and convenience of our payment products and services. We are excited about this partnership and new opportunity to create priceless experiences and digital empowerment for our Jamaican cardholders,” added Dalton Fowles, country manager of Mastercard in Jamaica.

Koffee, who is the first official Mastercard brand ambassador in the Caribbean market, in reacting to the partnership said: "I am very excited to be a part of Mastercard’s initiative to educate, increase financial literacy, and help Jamaicans reach their financial goals”.

The new Mastercard marketing campaign featuring Koffee will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tammi Chang, Koffee’s manager, also joined in expressing their delight for this collaboration: “ It can be hard, especially in these times, to get one’s finances together. With Koffee being the ambassador of Mastercard, it will bring awareness to her peers that being financially responsible will contribute toward establishing the life they want. This will bring about many benefits for generations to come.”

The company said this partnership further highlights Mastercard’s continued investment in Jamaica and in local consumers and business, underpinned on the establishment of a country office in the market in 2019.

It added that her presence as a Mastercard brand ambassador also reinforces the company’s focus and investment in entertainment in Jamaica, especially in the music segment, as well as shining the light on gender inclusion and women empowerment.

