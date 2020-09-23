Majority of CSEC, CAPE students get passing grades

The Ministry of Education is reporting that preliminary data from the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam shows that the majority of Jamaican students received passing grades.

The ministry says 233,723 subject entries were registered and of the students who sat, 167,469 or 76.5% were awarded grades 1-3.

Here’s a breakdown

* Students who received grade ones - 39,461

* Students who received grade twos - 62,694

* Students who received grade threes - 65,314

Male

Total subject entries for males were 93,093 with 85,111 being sat and 63,395 (74.5%) attaining passing grades.

Female

Total subject entries for females were 140,630 with 133,704 (95.1%) being sat and 104,074 (77.8%) attaining grades 1-3.

Subject performance

Mathematics and English Language recorded percentage passes of 55.6 and 83.9 % respectively.

Nine subjects had average pass rates of over 90 per cent:

* Agricultural Science Double Award (94.4%), *Agricultural Science Single Award (92.9%)

* Electronic Document Preparation and Management (96.4%)

* Food, Nutrition and Health (91.9%)

*Information Technology (90.2%).

* Physical Education and Sport (98.6%)

* Principles of Business (93.4%)

* Religious Education (90.0%)

* Theatre Arts (92.3%).

Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Unit 1

* The results show 42,431 entries for CAPE Unit 1 with the total number of sittings being 39,562. Of this number, 36,469 attained grades I- V for a 92% pass rate.

> Students who received a grade one – 7,986

> Students who received a grade two - 12,598

> Students who received a grade three - 13,346

> Students who received a grade four - 11,319

> Students who received a grade five - 7,232

The ministry says financial services studies, French, performing arts Unit 1, and physical education and sport recorded a 100 % pass rate.

Digital media as well as animation and game design had 98 % pass rates, physics had a 95 % pass rate while chemistry had an 85 % pass rate.

CAPE Unit 2

There were 19,571 entries for CAPE Unit 2 with the total number of sittings being 18,288. Of this number, 17,002 students attained grades I-V for a pass rate of 93 %.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.