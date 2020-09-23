Police probing fatal shooting of man by JLP caretaker

A police probe has been launched into the shooting death of a man by a Jamaica Labour Party caretaker/councillor in St Andrew on Monday night.

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that about 9 o'clock the caretaker was at a traffic light along on Old Hope Road, in the vicinity of Retreat Avenue, when the man reportedly attempted to grab a pouch that was in his hand.

The politician then reportedly pulled his licensed firearm and fired at the man who ran and later collapsed.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police sources told The Gleaner that the deceased is a well-known crossdresser who has been linked to several robberies and attacks in the area.

A senior police officer with knowledge of the incident said, “Him push him head through the wrong window.”

“Several reports [with deceased] have come in, he was held before. He is part of a group that is known to the police. Some would probably say he is the leader of the pack. His street name is Gabriel. We expect to see and hear fewer reports of certain crimes,” the lawman told The Gleaner.

