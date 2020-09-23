Political candidates in Hanover taking down posters

WESTERN BUREAU:

The four political candidates in Hanover who participated in the recent general election have all given commitments to remove election posters and flags they had mounted before the end of September.

Their decision is in keeping with a deadline that was given by Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown for all such material to be removed on or before October 3. Parchment Brown’s position has been endorsed by Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who has made it clear that he wants Hanover’s public spaces clear of political paraphernalia.

Checks made by The Gleaner revealed that three of the four candidates in Hanover Eastern and Hanover Western have already started removing flags and posters.

Dave Brown, the successful Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate in Hanover Eastern, and his colleague Tamika Davis, who created an upset in Hanover Western, told The Gleaner that they are both in an advanced stage of removing political signage.

“I have started to remove all of mine which are in the Chester Castle division and expect to complete all of them from across the parish by the end of this week,” Brown told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

“We would have finished earlier but the team working in the Chester Castle division encountered some problems, which delayed the process a little.”

The People’s National Party’s (PNP) Thelma Johil, campaign manager for Wavell Hinds, who was defeated by Brown, said his team had also begun to dismantle campaign signage. They will be finished ahead of the political ombudsman’s deadline, said Johil.

The PNP’s Ian Hayles, who was beaten by Davis, said he is currently putting plans in place to have his posters and flags taken down.

Should any of the candidates fail to honour their commitment, Samuels warned that the Hanover Municipal Corporation would crack down on offenders. However, the mayor did not disclose what action would be undertaken.