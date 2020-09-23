Security forces increase presence in West Kingston, four injured in gun attacks

The security forces are maintaining a presence in sections of Trench Town and Denham Town following separate shootings last night which resulted in the injuring of four people.

Tuesday’s shooting occurred on the heels of a triple killing, which included a woman, on Saturday night in Denham Town.

It is reported that at about 9:40 last night, explosions were heard by residents in the Wellington Street area and the police were summoned.

Our news team was told that three persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds and are now being treated at hospital.

The police say they were earlier called to Fourth Street in Trench Town where a man was shot.

That incident reportedly happened about 9 p.m.

There has been ongoing gang conflict in sections of Trench Town which has seen the killing of several people, including two women, in July.

Gunmen have reportedly since vowed to create havoc, marking even some women for death.

Up to Saturday, September 19, the West Kingston Police Division recorded an increase of 20 more murders when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Shootings are also up, with 70 such incidents up to the period of review, compared with the 52 recorded in 2019.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.