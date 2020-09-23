Two men, one woman charged for illegal guns

Two men and a woman have been charged for breaches under the Firearm Act on Tuesday, following separate incidents on King Street, Lionel Town Clarendon and Nain main road in St Elizabeth.

In the first incident, the May Pen police arrested and charged 27-year-old Rajeve Williams, otherwise called ‘Roy’, farmer, of May Pen, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 8:10 p.m., on Monday, September 14, Williams and his accomplice approached the complainant and fired several shots at him, before escaping.

Investigations led to the arrest of Williams, who was subsequently charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

In the second incident, the Nain police arrested and charged 26-year-old Romaine Jones, bailiff, of Greenvale district, Manchester and 21-year-old Kimberley Whyte of Gazeland district, St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 8:50 p.m., on Tuesday, September 22, police were conducting an operation when they signalled Whyte, who was driving a 2008 blue Toyota Yaris motorcar, to stop.

Both occupants were searched and Jones found in possession of a handcuff and holster. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a black Taurus 9mm pistol, two magazines and one 9mm cartridge.

Jones and Whyte were charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Their court dates are being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

19newstar51

