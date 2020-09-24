13 more charged for breaching COVID orders at another Seaview Gardens party

The Hunts Bay police say they have arrested and charged 13 more persons for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, following another incident on Mediterranean Sea Drive in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, on Wednesday, September 23.

This arrest is in addition to the ten people arrested and charged following an entertainment event in the community. During that event, officers who went to turn off the dance were attacked and physically assaulted.

Reports are that about 10:30 p.m., lawmen were on an operation in the area when patrons were seen at a party at a premises. They were instructed to go home which they did however, the police later returned to the location about 11:30 p.m., and observed that the patrons had returned.

Charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act are;

1. Twenty-eight- year-old farmer, Roy Gordon,

2. Forty-three-year-old Hector Lee,

3. Forty-eight-year-old Wallace Kilburn,

4. Twenty-four-year-old Shaquille Murray,

5. Twenty-one year-old Junior Virgo,

6. Thirty-one-year-old Junior Thompson,

7. Fifty-year-old Robert Johnson,

8. Thirty-three- year-old Ricardo Reid,

9. Thirty-nine-year-old Carla Simpson,

10. Forty-three-year-old Ghaynor Walker,

11. Twenty-year-old Jamelia Green,

12. Twenty- six-year-old Tiffany Graham and

13. Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Graham, all of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.

The 13 patrons were subsequently arrested and charged and are scheduled to appear before the St. Andrew parish Court on Wednesday, October 21.

This brings to 23, the total number of persons arrested in two separate incidents in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, within the last 24 hours.

