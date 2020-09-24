Minister of Education Fayval Williams has indicated that the Early Childhood Commission has commenced the provision of back-to-school grants for basic schools.

Williams said a total of $13.5 million is being distributed to the Brain Builders Centre, which offers support to children zero to three years old, while $30 million was provided for the procurement of sanitation material and personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools identified to be in need.

“These are being distributed to the basic schools,” she said while speaking at a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

She informed that the officers continue to engage with schools as they prepare for that moment when they will operate in a physical environment.

Williams noted that the commission also has kits and activity sheets that have been used to train parents and expose them to guidelines such as 15 minutes at a time for screen time and no more than two hours for the day.

“These are what is being recommended for our young ones,” she emphasised.

“The same general guidelines for primary and secondary schools are applicable to the early-childhood education sector,” she added.

- JIS News

