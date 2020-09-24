Cops attacked at Seaview Gardens street dance, several in custody

The police are reporting that several persons have been charged arising from a street dance in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew last night.

The police say the entertainment event did not have a permit and was being held after curfew hours.

According to the police, about 200 persons were in attendance.

The police say cops who went to turn off the dance were attacked and physically assaulted.

The promoter and nine other people were arrested.

