Corporate Hands | EduCom awards scholarships to students

EduCom Co-operative Credit Union’s Member Experience and Marketing Manager, Delroy Scarlett, presents the Astley Hibbert Memorial Scholarship to Valeen Williams-Walters during the presentation ceremony last month at the EduCom office in Kingston. EduCom Co-operative Credit Union, established just over five years ago from the merger of AAMM, UWI Mona and Community and St Catherine Credit Union, has awarded 53 scholarships, valued at $1.47 million for the upcoming academic year, to students at the primary and tertiary levels across the island.