Corporate Hands | JN Circle donates sanitisers, dispenser to police station

Lorna Sinclair (third left), business relationship and sales manager for JN Bank Junction & Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth, presents Woman Corporal Joelyn Blair (second right) of the Alligator Pond Police Station with one of the automatic sanitiser dispensers, which was donated to the police station by the JN Circle. The station also received sanitiser gels. Sharing in the moment are (from left): Simon Elliott, treasurer, JN Circle Junction; Jossette Jones, member of the JN Circle Junction; and Omar Robinson, secretary, JN Circle Junction.