FCJ, Cals Manufacturing give to early-childhood centre

From left: Veronica Sewell Morgan, principal; Charles Chin Loy of the Early Childhood Development Centre; representatives of Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) Limited Managing Director Dr Donald Farquharson, Chairman Lyttleton ‘Tanny’ Shirley, and Cals Manufacturing Promotions Manager Carol Ivey look on while a student tests one of six automatic sanitisation machines installed at the school. In addition to the sanitisation machines, FCJ contributed and installed four handwashing stations, while Cals Manufacturing donated eight gallons of sanitiser. The company also spruced up the play area at the centre.