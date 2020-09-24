Jamaica's COVID-19 fatalities now at 77, new cases up by 193

Jamaica on Wednesday confirmed the death of a 58-year-old Manchester woman that was previously under investigation, pushing the country’s COVID-19 fatalities to 77.

Meanwhile, there were 193 new cases with ages ranging from 11 months to 84 years, increasing the tally to 5,588 with 3,939 active.

Of the new cases, 91 are males, 101 are females and one case is under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 46 new recoveries, increasing the total to 1,490.

Some 113 persons are in hospital with 37 of them being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Sixteen persons are in government quarantine while 23,483are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.