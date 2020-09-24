Kingston man charged with larceny

Thirty-nine-year-old Dwayne Donaldson, a labourer of Love Lane in Kingston, was on Tuesday charged with house breaking and larceny.

The police report that about 1:00 p.m on Friday, September 18, Donaldson was allegedly seen fishing items through a window of the complainant’s house.

He was caught and handed over to the police.

Donaldson was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

