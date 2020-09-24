Penfield district in St Andrew to get new bridge

The National Works Agency (NWA) says works are to begin shortly to replace a compromised wooden bridge in Penfield district, Gordon Town, St Andrew.

The NWA says it recently awarded a $23.3 million contract to undertake the works to erect a Compact 200 bailey bridge structure.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the existing bridge’s wooden plank deck is showing signs of wear, which poses a danger to pedestrians.

He explains that though the bridge is currently used by motorists, it was not designed to accommodate motor vehicles, which is an added concern for the agency.

When complete, small vehicles will be able to safely use the new single-lane structure.

A temporary pedestrian facility will be put in place during the two months of construction for continued access to the community.

Under the contract, the bridge’s existing concrete abutments will be demolished and reconstructed and the new 50-foot bailey bridge assembled and launched.

Motor vehicles will not be able to access the structure during the period of construction.

The works at Penfield is the latest in a number of bridge projects undertaken by the NWA in recent times as it makes steady progress in reducing the island’s defective bridge inventory at the targeted one percent per annum.

The agency says it has completed some 10 bridge projects right across the island over the last calendar year at a cost of approximately $405 million.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.