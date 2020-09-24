St Catherine family appeals for return of missing teen

The sudden disappearance of 14-year-old Rihanna Thomas from her mother's home in Kitson Town, St Catherine, is creating anxious moments for her family.

Rihanna's mother, Estella Whyte Facie, in an interview with The Gleaner recounted the moment on September 17 when she discovered that her daughter, a grade nine student at St Catherine High, was missing from the house, less than fifteen minutes after asking her to clean the bathroom.

"I was cooking at about 3 p.m., and Rihanna came in the kitchen. I turned to her and asked her to go and clean the bathroom, and she politely said 'yes, mommy' and left," Whyte Facie stated.

According to the mother, about fifteen minutes later, she walked out to the porch to make a call to a relative overseas, and then decided to use the bathroom.

"When I went inside the bathroom I noticed it was untouched and Rihanna was not there. I called out to her but got no answer so I knocked on her room door and there was no response."

Worried by this development Whyte Facie said she then decided to enter Rihanna's bedroom, but some obstacle placed behind the door was hindering her from getting inside.

"I forced the bedroom door open and I saw the back door grill unlocked and the door ajar. I also observed that the clothes she had on was placed on her bed and she was nowhere to be found. I called her phone several times and there was no answer," she disclosed.

Whyte Facie described her daughter as a loving and quiet person who likes a lot of attention. She said lately she has become very rebellious.

Rihanna's father, Rowan Thomas, said he is devastated by her disappearance but he is hopeful she will return unharmed.

Both parents are appealing for her safe return.

Friends of Rihanna told her mother that she was spotted in Spanish Town last Thursday, in the company of four men.

The matter has been reported to the police who have put out an alert for the missing student.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

