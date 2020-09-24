Update : Mother of child in viral video arrested

The mother of the child seen in a viral video smoking and drinking what appeared to be alcohol has been taken into police custody.

She was picked up about 10 o'clock this morning in Red Ground district in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The child is in state care.

The police say a multi-agency investigation involving entities such as the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse is underway.

Convener of children's advocacy group Hear The Children's Cry, Betty Ann Blaine, has expressed alarm at the video and called for the prosecution of the parents.

"The parent or guardian, or indeed whomever of this child, must be arrested for what they have perpetrated. This is a criminal offence and we should use all tools at our disposal to help solve these crimes," Blaine said.

