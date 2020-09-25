Anglican priest found dead at home in Clarendon

Anglican priest Larius Lewis, Rector of St Paul’s Cure in Chapelton, Clarendon, was found dead at his home in the parish today.

This was confirmed to The Gleaner by Anglican Bishop of Jamaica, Reverend Dr Howard Gregory.

He said the church family is in mourning.

In a statement to the church workers, Gregory said foul play is suspected.

