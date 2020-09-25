Education Ministry calls for probe into CXC exams anomalies

In light of public concerns, Education Minister, Fayval Williams, has written to chairman of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), Sir Hillary Beckles, requesting a thorough investigation into several anomalies in exam results.

Preliminary Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results were published on Tuesday evening.

Since then, several students and parents have complained that the grades did not match the profiles on the preliminary results sheet, among other discrepancies.

Meanwhile, Williams says she has sought to ascertain from CXC the circumstances that led to results being sent directly to students before schools and the Ministry.

This occurrence prevented the Ministry from identifying, in advance, anomalies or errors in the results, she said.

She said she emphasised in her letter that, “it is in the interest of the Caribbean examination ecosystem that confidence remains in the system. As such, a transparent investigation must commence immediately.”

Williams is assuring the public that the Ministry continues to advocate in the interest of Jamaica and will ensure that the challenges being faced by Jamaican students are effectively addressed and resolved.

