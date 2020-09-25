Hanover man charged with rape of minor, procuring abortion

A 23-year-old Hanover man has been charged with three counts of rape and two counts of procuring drugs for an abortion.

The police report that in February the man allegedly took the 14-year-old complainant to the parking lot of a guest house in the parish, brandished a knife and threatened her.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her on different occasions.

The teen reportedly became pregnant twice and was allegedly given pills by the accused to induce termination.

According to the police, she later told her mother who then made a report.

An investigation was launched and the man was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

His court date is being finalised.

