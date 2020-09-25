Jamaica added to Switzerland mandatory quarantine list

Jamaica has been added to a list of 15 countries by Switzerland requiring mandatory quarantine for travellers.

Switzerland says it moved to impose the requirement in light of the COVID-19 situation in these countries.

Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, and Morocco are among the other countries on the list.

Travellers are required to quarantine for 10 days, starting on Monday.

"People who have spent time in a country or area with an increased risk of infection and then enter Switzerland must go into quarantine," the health ministry said.

Switzerland defines such countries as ones where the infection rate over the last 14 days is more than 60 per 100,000 people.

Persons who fail to declare their arrival or comply with the quarantine order can be fined up to 10,000 Swiss francs.

