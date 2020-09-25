Japan’s new prime minister vows to host Olympics next year

Japan’s new prime minister says he’s determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer as “proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic.”

The Games this year were postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread around the world and there’s widespread doubt about their future. Yoshihide Suga said in a recorded speech Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly in New York that he will “spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure.”

Surveys have shown that a majority of Japanese companies and the public don’t think the Olympics will, or should, happen next year. A poll published in June by Japanese broadcaster NHK said two-thirds of sponsors were undecided about extending for another year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

