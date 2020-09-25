JDF soldier succumbs after being shot during Clarendon operation

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier has succumbed after being shot while on an operation in Clarendon last night.

The Gleaner understands that the soldier was airlifted to the May Pen Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

It is reported that a team was on operation at Farquhar Beach in Milk River when they intercepted a boat with over 2,000 pounds of ganja.

Gunmen reportedly opened fire, hitting the solider.

