Nestlé, Red Cross provide relief for Anglo-Dutch C’bean

Nestlé and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) say they stand united in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean.

According to a release from Nestlé, it continues to reinforce its long-standing partnership with the IFRC by providing monetary and product donations valued at over US$200,000 to Red Cross Societies across the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean. Nestlé’s support comes as primarily tourist-driven Caribbean economies continue to face a decline in international visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

MUCH NEEDED RELIEF

Guided by their respective emergency response plans, each Red Cross Society has maximised Nestlé’s donation to provide much-needed relief on the ground, offering both food security and psychosocial support to those most affected by the pandemic. The Red Cross Societies in Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago have already benefited from Nestlé’s support.

In addition to the IFRC, as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, Nestlé has positively responded to requests for product donations received from valued stakeholders such as government ministries, non-profit organisations, religious institutions, community-based organisations as well as other corporate entities who are all doing their part to help those most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nestlé recognises the essential role that we play during times of crisis, especially for the most vulnerable in the communities in which we live and operate. We continue to stay true to our purpose as we unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.