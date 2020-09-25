Repair works for Waterloo Rd this weekend, expect traffic delays

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that some of the worst-affected sections of Waterloo Road in St Andrew are to be repaired over the weekend.

Pothole patch and repair works will be carried out between the Hope Road and West Kings House Road intersections starting on Saturday morning and all day on Sunday.

NWA Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw, explains that the activities will be confined to one driving lane at a time to mitigate the impact on the travelling public.

Shaw, however, says that the works will result in delays and so is encouraging motorists to use alternative routes, where possible.

The activities are being carried out as part of the NWA’s Second Quarter Hot Mix Patching Programme for Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas valued at some $40 million.

Motorists who are planning to use Waterloo Road at the weekend are being reminded to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs during the period of works.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.