St Ann prisoner takes Parole Board to court

The Supreme Court today granted leave to prisoner Clayton Robinson to challenge the decision of the Parole Board to deny his release.

The case is set for hearing on January 7 next year in the Judicial Review Court.

The Parole Board is being represented by lawyers from the Attorney General’s Department.

Robinson pleaded guilty to murder in the St Ann Circuit Court in 2002 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He was ordered to serve 15 years before he could be eligible for parole.

He says he made applications to the Parole Board in 2016, 2017, and 2018 but they were denied on the basis that he needed more time to benefit from rehabilitation.

Robinson said the last letter he received from the Parole Board was in August last year and it stated that his application was refused because he was not sufficiently rehabilitated.

Robinson, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, filed an application in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Parole Board.

He is contending that his rights were breached because he was denied a hearing before the Parole Board.

Following submissions, the court granted leave to challenge the matter.

