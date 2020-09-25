Supermodel Francine goes ‘Volatile’

Francine James, one of the Caribbean’s top modelling stars from Pulse, has scored another cover to add to her illustrious body of work. The beauty graces the August issue of Volatile magazine, which also features her in a 10-page editorial.

James shows off the season’s tailored jackets, elegant hats as well as suits of all lengths. From sharp cut shorts and jacket sets to the fitted trench, which also has the dual function of being worn on its own as a dress, Francine is edgy in sleek lines that appeal to the woman who often opts for black as her wardrobe’s mainstay.

“Francine has a certain presence and command of the camera that makes it easy for editors to make the call for a cover appearance,” says her New York agent, Kady Davies of Women Management. Her work for Volatile shows off another of James’ strong modelling assets, her flawless complexion. Volatile is an online magazine featuring luxury brands. And with consumers choosing to go virtual, especially in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, magazines such as Volatile give shoppers preseason insight on trends to look for as they update their closets.

James began her cover girl duties before she left Jamaica to pursue international modelling when she appeared on the cover of Suitcase magazine, a British travel and fashion glossy. Covers for Britain’s Luxury retailer John Lewis ‘Edition’ as well as the Swiss edition of L’Officiel magazine would follow. A slew of high-fashion editorials for Elle, Cosmopolitan, In-Style, Modern Luxury, Marie Claire and Glamour have taken James to all parts of the globe in pre-pandemic times. So, too, have appearances for the coveted Vogue magazine – the Spanish and German editions. Yet, these works speak only to her editorial edge.

Major Campaigns

The former Camperdown High School student, who was discovered in the Pulse Caribbean Model Search, has also landed major campaigns for Bobbi Brown, Tory Birch, Esprit and Nars Cosmetics. James has done significant work for a host of European brands in Sweden and Denmark. A new slate of work is set to be released as Francine continues to excel in the international market. Next up is her editorial for Mexican Vogue.