Three more COVID-19 deaths, 135 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded three new COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 80.

Two more cases are under investigation, moving that figure to seven.

The fatalities are:

An 84-year-old female of a St Catherine address.

A 46-year-old female of a St Elizabeth address.

A 68-year-old male of a Clarendon address.

Meanwhile, there were 135 additional cases with ages ranging from 1 month to 92 years, pushing the total to 5,723 with 4,063 of them being active.

Of the new cases, 66 are males and 69 are females

In the meantime, there were six more recoveries, increasing the tally to 1,496

Some 119 persons are in hospital with 44 being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Fifty persons in government quarantine and 23,345 are at home.

