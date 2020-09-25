Virtual format for National Honours and Awards Ceremony

The Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, has advised that the Government will use a virtual format for the 2020 National Honours & Awards Investiture.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on National Heroes Day, October 19, at 8:30 a.m., on national television and social media.

Grange stated that the decision to move to a virtual platform was necessary as the government works to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

"Following extensive consultation with the Governor-General, the decision was made for a virtual awards ceremony for broadcast on National Heroes Day," a statement from Grange said.

The 2020 recipients are requested to be available for photographs to facilitate the made-for-television production of the ceremony.

The production will be done over two days — Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3, at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

