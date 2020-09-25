Virtual 'Nine Afternoon' for DK Duncan

A virtual remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 26, to commemorate the life of former Cabinet minister and People’s National Party (PNP) stalwart Dr DK Duncan.

Duncan, 80, died last Thursday at The University Hospital of the West Indies.

He was recovering after being admitted last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Members of the public are being encouraged to enjoy the digital ‘nine afternoon’

How to participate

The event will be streamed live on Youtube and on Zoom.

Click here for Youtube link

To watch via Zoom: Meeting ID - 8126703135, Password: 188532

Duncan was a two-term PNP general secretary, a minister of national mobilisation, and a member of parliament for St Andrew East Central and Hanover Eastern.

He was the national organiser of the party in 1972 before becoming general secretary in 1974.

He is the father of Imani Duncan-Price, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, Keith Duncan, head of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Donna Duncan-Scott, Dr Josina Duncan and David Duncan.

