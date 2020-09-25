Westmoreland man accused of kidnapping, beating child’s mother charged

Westmoreland resident 26-year-old Chris Gayle of Roaring River was on Thursday slapped with several charges arising from a case of kidnapping involving a teenage girl in the parish.

He is charged with burglary, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm on following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

Gayle has been in custody since Saturday, September 19 after he turned himself in to the Whithorn Police.

The police report that about 10:00 p.m on Monday, September 14, the teen, who is the mother of Gayle’s nine-month-old child, was at home when the accused entered the premises armed with a gun.

Gayle reportedly then ordered her to go into bushes with him, where she was allegedly hit several times with the weapon.

The teen managed to escape the next day and was taken to hospital.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

