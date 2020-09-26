Alleged cop killer slain; hunt on for others

The hunt is on for killers of a policeman who was attacked last night in Maxfield, St Andrew and died early this morning from his injuries.

The slain cop has been identified as Constable Kemar Francis. He was attached to the Hunts Bay Police Station in St Andrew.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m., however, the constable succumbed to his injuries about 1:00 a.m.

One of his attackers was killed by the police, who are on the hunt for the others.

Chairman of the Police Federation, Sergeant Patrae Rowe has expressed outrage at the killing of Constable Francis.

"Though we mourn, we are not broken. Our members in St Andrew South are some of the bravest members. Their fierceness is cemented in the experience they gather from policing tough communities within this police division," he said.

He continued: "Our members will send a strong message to criminals who attack us."

Rowe said there is no comfort in the fact that one of his attackers was slain by policeman.

"We will be unrelenting in the pursuit of the others."

