COVID claims eight more lives, as cases move closer to 6,000

Eight people died from COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed, moving the death toll from the disease to 88 people.

Seven of the eight had underlying medical conditions the ministry said. The dead are:

Three women ages 92, 52 and 60 years-old, and three men ages 72, 58 and 44 from Kingston and St. Andrew

A 48-year-old man from Manchester

A 22-year-old man of a St. Catherine address

Six people are critically ill and 25 are deemed moderately ill.

There were 131 new cases of the disease, bringing the number of infections since March 10 to 5,854. St Catherine had the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours, with 46, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 34, St Elizabeth with 10 and Clarendon with eight.

The ministry says 1,624 people have recovered since March, 128 of them in the past 24 hours.

