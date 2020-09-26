Gunman killed, another battling for life, following foiled robbery in Hanover

A supermarket in Hopewell, Hanover is now the scene of a crime, after a policeman foiled a robbery by three men, leaving one dead and the other battling for life in hospital. A male customer was also seriously injured.

The incident happened after 7:00 p.m., just minutes before the nightly 8:00 p.m. curfew, when the policeman, who was dressed in plain clothes and shopping in the supermarket, challenged the men.

He managed to shoot two of the men, however, the other escaped.

The Gleaner is tracking the story and will provide more details.

