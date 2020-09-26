Holness commits to providing computer for teen mother

Otisa Wilmoth, the former head girl at the Green Pond High School in St James who recently emerged that school’s top performer in the recent Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, is to receive a computer through the Save our Girls and Boys Foundation.

The organisation was founded by member of parliament for St Andrew East Rural and deputy speaker of the house, Juliet Holness.

Holness committed to providing the device to the teen through her foundation in a tweet, after reading the teen’s story published in The Gleaner yesterday.

Holness, who is also the wife of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said she was moved by the teen’s resilience. Wilmoth made a comeback after dropping out of high school at grade nine to give birth to her child. She achieved six distinctions in her recent sitting of the CSEC exams.

“Otisa's story reminds us that we can rise above our circumstances and achieve our goals,” Holness tweeted.

“As we congratulate her on her examination success, we would also like to donate to her through the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation the computer she needs to assist with further education. Congratulations again Otisa Wilmoth and keep striving for excellence,” she closed her thread.

Persons wishing to donate to the teen's schooling can make a deposit to her account at the National Commercial Bank, Bay West branch in St James, using the following details:

Account name: Otisa Wilmoth

Account number: 494168154

